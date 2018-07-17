Abuser McCarrick got the Red Hat; Fr. Haley Who Tried to Protect the Flock Got the Butcher's Knife

He Preyed on Men Who Wanted to Be Priests
Reading stories about Cardinal McCarrick's sordid history of abuse make me so angry I need to go out and pound rocks. Sadly, he is becoming the icon for the hierarchy. How many of his "brethren" are just like him? If not abusers themselves, enablers and advancers of the abusers.
The Synods on the Family gave us a magnified view of so many evil men in red hats willing to lie and preen in front of the cameras while they undermined the faith. When I see the dissent to Church teaching among the "princes" of the Church, I recall Bishop Bruskewitz at the Dallas meeting making a motion to study the link between dissent and the sex abuse scandals. He couldn't even get a second! The bishops just wanted the bad news to go away or at least be redirected.
So they developed their zero strategy for the men under them, but were totally unaccountable for their own cover ups and enabling of the abuse not to mention their own venality which came out later when certain bishops were exposed as sex abusers. (Anthony O'Connell, J. Keith Symons, Daniel Ryan, Rembert Weakland, etc.) They developed policies to make priests and lay volunteers accountable (and easy to blame) for any future problems while they took no responsibility for the crisis. (Think VIRTUS and fingerprinting and police background checks for moms and grandmas teaching CCD.) Pontius Pilate comes to mind.
And when I see homosexualist bishops like Cardinal Cupich (those who promote homosexuality who may or may not be same-sex attracted themselves), I see red!
What hypocrisy!
He welcomes homosexualist Fr. James Martin, the champion of same-sex kissing at the sign of peace and shill for same-sex "marriage," to do a Lenten series in Chicago while he skewers Fr. Frank Phillips at St. John Cantius for alleged "inappropriate" behavior with adult men. The difference between the two? Fr. Martin shills for homosexuality, consorts with gay groups, and urges changes in Church teaching to accommodate sodomy while Fr. Phillips promotes the Latin Mass and reverence in the liturgy while he serves the flock.
What's wrong with this picture, Cardinal Cupich?
Fr. Haley exposed the homosexual crisis years ago to his bishop in Arlington who had his own "special friend" working as his diocesan secretary. He ended up booted from the priesthood. The evil and corruption continued. We still have active homosexuals ministering in our diocese and, yes, some are dissenters while others wear the mask of orthodoxy.
Fr. Haley has been a friend and a spiritual younger brother to me since he served as our associate pastor back in the 90s. I grieve for his loss to the flock. He told me once he wanted to be a priest so he could save those who would otherwise be lost. But, like the prophets in the Old Testament, speaking truth to power brought him abuse and expulsion.
Pray hard for priests. Pray even harder for bishops. As so many saints have said in different ways, the floor of hell is littered with bishops' miters/bones/skulls. Convert them, O Lord, and save the flock from their scandals! Our Lady, Queen of the Clergy, pray for us!
